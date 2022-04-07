WFP Bhutan Country Brief, February 2022

Highlights

WFP participated in the UN Food System Summit’s convener connection sessions, sharing expectations on how the national food systems will evolve, between now and the global stock-take in September 2023.

WFP also supported the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) with containers worth USD 54,000 for storage of critical search and rescue equipment.

Operational Update

• WFP participated in the UN Food System Summit convenor connection sessions, focused on the status of food systems, the progress with national pathways, anticipated milestones leading up to the stock-take in September 2023, as well as synergies and opportunities available for collaboration within regions. WFP provided an update on the progress in Bhutan.

• WFP together with the Department of Agriculture Marketing and Cooperatives, the Department of Agriculture and Policy and, the planning division of the Agriculture Ministry discussed activities lined up for implementation in the next 18 months. WFP will provide technical assistance, advisory services and USD 70,000 in funding to support the workplans. The workplans will focus on the following activities:

a) Supporting postharvest research, and facilities and equipment such as storage, dryers, testing kits, packaging materials. It will also strengthen capacity of frontline staff and agripreneurs.

b) Facilitating linkage of smallholder farmers and farmer groups/cooperatives to markets like schools, institutions, local & national markets. It will also provide value chain support to link agricultural primary production to agribusinesses like storage, processing, and marketing.

c) Setting up a digital platform to improve the Renewable Natural Resources (RNR) monitoring and reporting system for inclusive data, and improved dissemination of RNR information, including upscaling of successful models and field practices.