WFP Bhutan Country Brief, February 2020

Highlights

WFP is also working to increase engagement with the global private sector, through an initial dialogue with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in order to deliberate on any potential partnerships, particularly in nutrition. This was undertaken after an important IndiaBhutan start-up summit concluded in Thimphu in February. At this summit, various stakeholders of the two countries deliberated on various possibilities of strengthening private entrepreneurship in the country.

Operational Updates

• WFP participated in an ongoing discussion with government counterparts, task force members and development partners to build what is known as “Bhutan’s 21st Century Economic Roadmap”. As part of this roadmap, WFP has volunteered to work to enhance resilience to disaster and climate change while also investing in human capital through health and nutrition and access to quality service delivery. WFP’s focus will also be on agriculture development with private sector involvement, while accelerating Bhutan’s ability to navigate the fourth industrial revolution through technology transfer, data capabilities and innovations. WFP has agreed to act as the “pen-holder” along with the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Helvetas, to lead the group on agriculture, food security and nutrition. Bhutan’s 21st Century Economic roadmap, which will be developed within this year, is expected to guide the country’s economic development over the next ten years. One of the key messages by the King of Bhutan during his National Day address last year was the need to develop a clear economic roadmap for the 21st century in order to create economic opportunities for the next generation by leveraging technology and innovation. WFP will continue actively contributing to and complementing these plans.

• WFP participated in the Bhutan-India Start-up Summit 2020 on 29 February. Organized by the Embassy of India, the occasion saw the presence of imminent members of the Indian