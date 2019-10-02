WFP Bhutan Country Brief, August 2019

Highlights

WFP Bhutan has started a project to link farmers to the national school meals programme in Trongsa District. Part of the School Nutrition Programme, one of the components of the project focuses on developing WFP’s innovative menu optimizer tool (‘PLUS’).

US $0.4 million – Six months net funding requirement (September 2019 – February 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP coordinated a joint meeting with the FAO, IFAD and the World Bank to identify opportunities for inter-agency collaboration. All four agencies have the expertise to support the agricultural sector in Bhutan. During the meeting they discussed how to build synergies and emphasized the importance of following the right process to effectively develop the agriculture strategy 2040.

During the meeting, WFP also shared its plans to support the Government’s school and hospital feeding programme, initially in the pilot district of Trongsa, by working jointly with government agencies. The pilot will support the direct linkage of farmers groups with schools and promote nutrition sufficiency of school meals.

• WFP continues to test and improve the menu optimizer tool (‘PLUS’) with the Ministry of Education. The tool will help improve the nutrition content of school meals in a way that is costeffective way, increases the use of available local food and supports district-based menu planning.

• WFP coordinated a UN Emergency Task Force meeting with other UN agencies. At the meeting WFP updated cluster and sector leads on pertinent issues and presented a road map for Disaster Risk Management in Bhutan. Other focuses of the discussion included coordination, how to link UN clusters with the Government’s Incident Command System desks and an upcoming simulation activity being organized by the Bhutan Red Cross Society.

• Officer’s from the Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority are conducting a trial quality inspection of rice fortification facilities in Phuentsholing (the main entry gate from India).

This trail tests the standard operating procedures (SOP) for quality inspection services that are needed for rice fortification. The inspection follows the quality inspection training that WFP held for BAFRA food inspectors in July.