WFP Bhutan Country Brief, April 2022

Highlights

A meeting was held between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (MoAF), IFAD and WFP to finalize the design plans for the Building Resilient Commercial Smallholder Agriculture (BRECSA) project. Coordination meetings were also organized to identify key priority activities to support implementation of the National Humanitarian Supply Chain and Logistics Preparedness Working Group action plan.

Operational Update

• The project design mission for the BRECSA project began on 4 April 2022 with virtual meetings and consultations with the Royal Government and relevant stakeholders in the country. A tripartite meeting between MoAF, IFAD and WFP was conducted in March 2022, during which it was agreed that the detailed project design will be begin in April 2022. The terms of reference for the mission members were drafted and agreed, consultants were identified and deployed by both IFAD and WFP. As part of the technical assistant component, WFP has been allocated USD 2.6 million. The 22 million project has USD 13 million from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) and USD 9 million from IFAD. The detailed project design report is expected to be completed by June 2022 followed by the approval processes.

• Coordination meetings were organized to identify key priority activities to support implementation of the National Humanitarian Supply Chain and Logistics Preparedness Working Group action plan. The working group, established in October 2021, comprises technical staff from the Department of Disaster Management, MoAF and WFP.

• A validation workshop on the decentralized evaluation of the Country Office took place 14 April 2022. An evaluation was also carried out in 2021 to commissioned to assess the period January 2019 to June 2021. The key objectives were to engage in dialogue, draft actionable and realistic recommendations and management response to improve the next country strategy. The workshop was attended by participants from government agencies (central and district), UN agencies, other development partners of Bhutan, NGO and WFP staff from the country office and the Regional Bureau. Reccomendations from the workshop were incorporated in the final evaluation report.