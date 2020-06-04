WFP Bhutan Country Brief, April 2020

Highlights

WFP is proposing reaching out to approximately 10,000 vulnerable students across the 20 districts of the country with a food basket / Take Home Rations (THR) including fortified commodities like rice and edible oil.

Other assistance on the backdrop of COVID-19 includes providing food safety and quality guidance, publishing a paper on impact of the pandemic on food and nutrition security, food storage capacity support and nutrition community outreach on how to eat and stay healthy during the pandemic.

Operational Updates