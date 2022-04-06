WFP Bhutan 2021 Annual Country Report Overview

In 2021, WFP implemented the Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023 to support the Royal Government of Bhutan in strengthening capacity to address food security challenges and building resilience against natural disasters and climate shocks.

WFP continued providing technical assistance in the transformation of the school feeding programme into a national school nutrition programme.

Together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, WFP supported farmers to increase their agriculture production and income by linking them to schools and local markets.

To strengthen disaster preparedness and response, WFP supported the Government in the areas of governance and coordination, data, logistics, emergency telecommunications and food security

