Strengthening Supply Chain Capacity in Bhutan

Contextual challenges

As a land-locked country located in the eastern Himalayas, Bhutan has limited access and connectivity despite its direct proximity to major economic powers. Seventy percent of its land area is covered by forests located across six agro-ecological zones. With altitudes ranging from 100 to 7,500 meters above sea level, Bhutan’s geographical terrains are challenging but also offer great economic opportunities. Bhutan is rich in natural resources, however it remains exposed to seismic activities and hydrological-related hazards. Bhutan’s vulnerable mountain roads and bridges, commonly impassable during the monsoon season, impact negatively on the effectiveness of the delivery of Government programmes and pose a major concern in the event of a natural disaster. The domestic road network is only connected to India. The only international airport, located in Paro, is considered one of the most dangerous in the world.