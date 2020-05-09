Rising up to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic

Young Bhutanese respond to COVID-19 with innovation

The coronavirus pandemic, a global health emergency unlike any other, has thrust the world in a new environment. As countries face unprecedented challenges and uncharted paths, it is not without silver linings. The crisis is bringing together communities even when everyone is staying apart.

Here's a story about how the young people in Bhutan are contributing to the country's COVID-19 response with innovative businesses that seek to help communities navigate the 'new normal'. Meet 10 young Bhutanese who, through the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund support, are rising up to make a difference in this moment of crisis.

The Loden-UNDP call for business proposals that sought innovative solutions to challenges caused or worsened by the ongoing global public health crisis saw close to a thousand applications. The 10 successful applicants received interest and collateral-free loan support of up to Nu 1.5 million each to turn their business ideas into a reality.

DRUK KHA RAY

Dargay heard, saw and read in news about how face masks are running out of supply worldwide as countries fight the coronavirus pandemic. And in late March, when he came across the announcement on call for business proposal for the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund on social media, he couldn't help but grab the opportunity to contribute to the country’s COVID-19 response efforts.

As a tailor, making face masks is right up his alley. Thanks to the fund support, Dargay has been able to get his Druk Kha Ray (face mask) business up and running. “I hope my contribution will help reduce the import of face masks and in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

THUNDER DRAGON HORTICULTURISTS

Eupel Dakini Dorji is a passionate agriculturist and runs an all-women farming business called the ‘Bhutanese Thunder Dragon Horticulturists’ based in Thimphu. Her business focuses on dehydrating vegetables.

Through the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund support, Eupel and her team will scale up their business using high-tech equipment. Besides vegetables, the team will now dehydrate fruits and mushrooms. The team plans to distribute their products to schools as a part of their social responsibility.

VEGETABLES ON WHEELS

Sangay Needup runs Bhutan Smart Shop, a one-stop grocery store in Thimphu that caters to both walk-in and online customers. Now with the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund support, he will start delivering locally grown vegetables at the doorsteps of Thimphu residents.

The vegetable markets are among the places that see huge crowd. With "stay at home" and physical distancing measures in place, Sangay's business, which he has aptly named "Vegetables on Wheels" couldn't have come at a better time.

GREENER WAY

Karma Yonten of Greener Way, Bhutan’s first waste management company, boasts of more than 10 years of experience in the field of waste management. Greener Way collects waste from central Thimphu and has over 70 employees.

In the wake of global COVID-19 pandemic and increasing number of quarantine facilities in the country , particularly in Thimphu, Greener Way volunteered and is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Thimphu Thromde in safe collection and disposal of infectious waste coming out from the quarantine facilities and clinics.

Through the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund support, Greener Way has bought a designated vehicle to collect wastes from the quarantine facilities in Thimphu.I hope my service makes it easier for Thimphu residents to maintain physical distancing,” he added.

APAZA ORGANIC FARM

Tenzin Wangdi quit college to pursue his passion in organic farming. The Apaza Organic Farm was established in early 2019 by Tenzin and his friends who are all self-taught farmers like Tenzin.

Through the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund support, Tenzin will scale up his organic farm production. He aims to supply 60 tons of fresh organic vegetables in and around Thimphu.

Bhutan imports almost half of all its essential non-food and food items, including vegetables, from India. With India in complete lock down and all borders crossings banned temporarily, any boost in local food production will go a long way in ensuring Bhutan's food security.

RIGPAH

‘Rigpah’ is an online educational platform for students and educators. **Namkhar **came up with the business idea in 2018. With the COVID-19 crisis having forced school closures, pushing classes online, there’s never been a better time to launch his e-learning platform.

Namkhar hopes Rigpah will help to bridge the current learning gap. He is working with educators to develop learning materials and will make these resources accessible to students free of cost till the end of this year.

Free access to rural students beyond 2020 will be supported through the Loden-UNDP Bhutan COVID-19 Response Fund.

THE ECO-VILLA GARDEN

Ngawang Tenzin quit his spa therapist job to become a farmer in 2017. Together with his father, a retired civil servant with experience in the agriculture sector, Ngawang is scaling up his farming business through the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund support.

The father-son duo has named their farming project Eco-Villa Garden. They will grow vegetables on almost 10 acres of land in Thimphu. The two will use part of the fund support to invest in an automated greenhouse that’s equipped with technology to control temperature for better and higher yield.

DRUK WASTE MANAGEMENT

Ugyen Dorji founded and operates Druk Waste Management in Paro. The 33-year-old’s business has taken a massive hit as COVID-19 brought tourism and hotel businesses to a standstill, affecting his livelihood and also that of his 14 employees and their families.

But Ugyen saw a silver lining amid COVID-19’s dark cloud. He saw opportunities for farming and wasted no time in applying for the Loden-UNDP COVID-19 Response Fund support to help himself and his team cope with the sudden job and income loss.

Ugyen intends to continue farming post COVID-19 situation.

PK ORGANIC FARMING

Kamana has dedicated her time and resources to starting an organic farm at Samtenthang in Sarpang in 2018. She is passionate about organic farming and is always looking to grow more organic vegetables, but shortage of water and lack of green house and storage facilities have prevented her from doing so. As a result, her 10-acre farmland remains under-utilized.

Through the Loden-UNDP Bhutan COVID-19 Response Fund support, Kamana plans to construct a water reservoir that will not only benefit her but also other nearby farmers. Reliable water will allow Kamana to grow more vegetables, which will contribute towards meeting growing demand for locally grown vegetables as imported vegetables remain hard to come by due to COVID-19 restriction measures.

KINLEYMO HORTICULTURE

Kinley Mo sells vegetables to make ends meet. The single mother of two has been in the small-scale farming business for two decades now. She is now ready to take up large scale farming to help meet the increasing demand for vegetables in the wake of COVID-19 situation. She will do so through the Loden-UNDP Bhutan COVID-19 Response Fund support. Apart from doubling her vegetable production, Kinley Mo will buy green house to grow off-season vegetables.

***

About Loden-UNDP Bhutan COVID-19 Response Fund

UNDP Bhutan and Loden Foundation teamed up to roll out this special funding window as a part of efforts to support the government’s round-the-clock response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Announced on 28 March, the COVID called for innovative business proposals from Bhutanese individuals and groups that will directly address challenges and problems in the country caused or exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.