Recommended Action on Food Distribution, May 2020

Personal safety first!

• Do not report to work if you have fever, cough or other flu-like symptoms.

• Wash your hands by using soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) or alcohol-based hand rub, after coughing or sneezing, after toilet use, when hands are visibly dirty or before passing on any delivery related documents to others

• When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue; dispose the tissue and wash hands

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Practice physical distancing when picking up deliveries and passing deliveries to customers.

Refer to floor markings to facilitate compliance with the physical distancing advice of 2 metres.

• Practice safe greetings including a wave, nod or a bow. Do not shake hands.

• Do not pick-up strangers on the way while transporting food.

Clean & Disinfect surfaces

• Keep the interior of vehicle clean and ensure there is no seepage, cobwebs, dirt, dust, insects, toxic chemical residues, smell from previous deliveries, decaying remains of agricultural produce etc. that can compromise food safety.

• Sanitize contact surfaces such as keys, steering wheels, door handles, shift lever, dashboard, seat, mobile devices, etc. with an approved disinfectant to avoid spread of germs. (or cross-contamination)

• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the recommended dilution rates, contact times and conditions specific to the surface.

• Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Gloves should be discarded after each cleaning. If reusable gloves are used, those gloves should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other purposes.

Maintain food safety

• Select the type of transport and handling equipment considering the nature of the food and the conditions under which it has to be transported.

• Cover the vehicle and ensure the inside structure is intact with locking/sealing facility, well painted with no signs of rusting, flaking paint & corrosion or damage that can let in outside heat, cold, moisture, dirt, and insects;

• Do not transport hazardous and/or non-food materials like chemicals, fuels, flammable materials with food material.

• Ensure that mixed loads of food material are adequately compartmentalized to prevent cross contamination

• Ensure appropriate handling during loading, unloading and stacking so that packaging is not damaged and product safety is not compromised