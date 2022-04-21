Preparing for a ‘tsunami in the sky’

“The flood happened around 9pm. There was no power and moonlight, so it was pitch dark as we rushed out of our homes, carrying children and elderly people, and climbed to higher ground. I can never forget that night. Everyone was terrified and crying,” she said.

It was Bhutan’s first major glacial lake flood triggered by the partial burst of Luggye glacial lake, one of four in Lunana.

The people of Lunana have since lived in constant fear of glacial lake flooding, and that fear is growing as the mountains become warmer and glaciers retreat rapidly due to climate change, and water builds up behind moraine dams.

See more on Exposure