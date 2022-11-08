Informing national school feeding and nutrition policies and strategies in Bhutan

Nutrition situation

Bhutan’s children are experiencing the triple burden of malnutrition - undernutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies. All three conditions are linked to sub-optimal diets including inadequate dietary diversity, especially under-consumption of fruits, vegetables, lean animal-based products and plant proteins, and overconsumption of processed foods and beverages that are high in sugar, salt, and fat. In 2019, noncommunicable diseases were responsible for 69 percent of Bhutan’s disease burden and 71 percent of deaths.