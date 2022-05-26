Evaluation of WFP’s support to smallholder farmers and its expanded portfolio across the agriculture value chain in Bhutan (2019-2021)

This Evaluation Report summarises the findings, conclusions and recommendations of the “Evaluation of WFP’s support to smallholder farmers through an expanded portfolio across agriculture value chains in Bhutan over the period January 2019 to June 2021”.

The evaluation was commissioned by WFP Bhutan. Its purpose was to support strategic learning and accountability. Priority was given to capturing learning in the form of conclusions to guide WFP’s future agriculture sector support.

The evaluation objectives were to: (i) draw lessons from limited WFP agriculture sector assistance under its Country Strategic Plan (CSP, 2019-2023); (ii) establish the extent to which WFP helped build farmer-school supply chain linkages and responded to COVID-19; (iii) build understanding of WFP and Government contributions to gender, climate, and nutrition; (iv) review digital innovation promoted by WFP; and (v) identify scaling-up opportunities by developing a WFP value proposition.The main users of the evaluation included the Royal Government of Bhutan, as represented by the Gross National Happiness Commission (GNHC); the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests and Ministry of Education; UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and Rome Based Agencies; and WFP’s Country Office and Regional Bureau Bangkok.