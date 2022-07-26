ESCAP Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Tsunami, Disaster and Climate Preparedness: 2021 Annual Report

1 Introduction

The 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami resulted in widespread loss of human life and livelihoods, severe damage to infrastructure and ecosystems and large economic costs. Following this disaster, there was a strong recognition across the AsiaPacific region of the need to undertake a coordinated, long-term effort to mitigate the impact of natural disasters through effective preparedness and prevention measures, including the establishment and further strengthening of early warning systems.

The ESCAP Trust Fund for Tsunami, Disaster and Climate Preparedness was established in 2005 following a US$ 10 million contribution from the Royal Thai Government. The Fund is part of the overall United Nations effort to strengthen resilience across the Asia-Pacific region. It contributes to the narrowing of capacity gaps and supports the development of an integrated, regional early warning system comprised of a network of collaborative centres. In 2011, the scope of the Fund was expanded to also cover disaster and climate preparedness, while retaining a focus on end-to-end early warning for coastal hazards.

ESCAP is entrusted with managing and administering the Fund and draws on its mandate as the commission for Asia and the Pacific to promote regional cooperation and integration for effective disaster risk reduction.

In accordance with the Fund’s Terms and Conditions, this Annual Report provides an overview of the results of the Fund in 2021. It also describes the financial status of the Fund and the activities carried out by the secretariat.