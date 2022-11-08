Disaster Risk Reduction in Bhutan

Hazard and capacity overview

Bhutan is prone to natural hazards like earthquakes, floods, glacial lake outburst floods, landslides and forest fires.

Making substantial progress in disaster risk reduction, the Royal Government of Bhutan has through its 2013 Disaster Management Act established the National Disaster Management Authority and Disaster Management Committees in all 20 districts. These districts also have a Disaster Management Contingency Plan (DMCP) in place.

With the country facing increased risks of multiple natural hazards, capacity strengthening, upgraded data systems and increased awareness are a priority for the government. A disaster impacting Bhutan today, as the country faces the socio-economic pressure of COVID-19 and other global crises, would have devastating impacts on the country and its people.