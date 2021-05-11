COVID-19 Response and WASH Lessons Learned in Bhutan

SUMMARY

• As of 25 January 2021, there were 855 positive cases, with 725 recoveries, and one death across the country.

• By December 2020, a total of 21,650 people (44% of the target) in four municipalities and six districts had access to handwashing and safe drinking water facilities through the installation of 25 handwashing stations (77 tap points) in public places through a tripartite partnership response by the Ministry of Health, SNV, and UNICEF. The installation of an additional 28 handwashing stations is planned in 14 districts by July 2021.

• Reaching hard to reach places with COVID-19 preventive and containment messages: The Ministry of Education identified around 32,135 children in remote areas without any devices and connectivity. These groups could only be reached face-to-face by a network of community volunteers and influential leaders.

Context

The first case of COVID-19 was detected in Bhutan on 6 March 2020. The country's land borders were sealed off. Large-scale lockdowns were implemented and schools were closed countrywide. Until 19 December 2020, the country succeeded to contain the disease in some cluster areas with zero deaths. As of 25 January 2021, there were 855 positive cases, with 725 recoveries, and one death across the country. UNICEF’s WASH response included promoting handwashing in public places as well as WASH in schools, health facilities, and religious institutions. UNICEF delivered WASH supplies to the most vulnerable children and families through the Government and a wide range of partners, including religious leaders.