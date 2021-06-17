Bhutan
Bhutan - Flash floods and landslide (Government of Bhutan, NCHM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2021)
On 16 June, heavy rain caused flash floods and a landslide in the outskirts of Laya Town (Gasa District, north-western Bhutan), resulting in casualties.
According to a statement issued by the national government, at least 10 people have died and five others were injured. Search and rescue operations have been mobilised and are ongoing, however hampered by severe weather conditions and distance to the affected site.
On 17-19 June, moderate rain is forecast over north-western Bhutan, including Gasa District.