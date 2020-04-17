Bhutan: COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2020 − The World Bank today approved fast-track financing for the following project:

COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project

IDA Grant: $5 million

Project ID: P173787

Terms: Maturity= 40 years; Grace period= 10 years

Project Description: The project provides emergency support to enhance Bhutan’s capacity to detect the cases of disease and ensure prompt contact tracing and early warning systems. It will also help train frontline workers, procure test kits, medical goods and supplies, acquire laboratory equipment, and support laboratory experts. The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Health through its various departments and divisions.