Water Filtration Systems at Schools Receive All Clear Following Hurricane Humberto

The Department of Education is advising that all Bermuda Public Schools are equipped with safe drinking water for students and staff.

School tanks were chlorinated and checked between 24 September and 26 September, 2019.

In the wake of Hurricane Humberto, the Department of Education advised students to bring drinking water to school while all school water systems were checked.

The Department has confirmed that all water system checks are complete, and students and staff have resumed use of school provided drinking water as normal.