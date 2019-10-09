09 Oct 2019

Water Filtration Systems at Schools Receive All Clear Following Hurricane Humberto

Report
from Government of Bermuda
Published on 08 Oct 2019 View Original

The Department of Education is advising that all Bermuda Public Schools are equipped with safe drinking water for students and staff.

School tanks were chlorinated and checked between 24 September and 26 September, 2019.

In the wake of Hurricane Humberto, the Department of Education advised students to bring drinking water to school while all school water systems were checked.

The Department has confirmed that all water system checks are complete, and students and staff have resumed use of school provided drinking water as normal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.