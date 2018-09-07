07 Sep 2018

EMO Hurricane Florence update - Sept 6

Report
from Government of Bermuda
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original

The Ministry of National Security is issuing the following update from the Emergency Measures Organisation (EMO) regarding Hurricane Florence. The public is advised that as of this afternoon (Sept. 6):

  • Hurricane Florence is 970nm away to our ESE, moving at 9kts as a Cat 2 storm.
  • Its closest point of approach within the next 72 hours is predicted to be 544nm to the ESE at 12 noon on Sunday 9 September, this distance will decrease for each forecast over the next three days.
  • The storm is expected to weaken to a Cat 1, and then strengthen to a Cat 3 by Sunday.
  • Public Transportation, Schools and Government Offices will be open Monday as normal.
  • The EMO anticipates meeting on Monday.
  • The EMO will provide public updates on September 7, 8 & 9 at 3.00 p.m.
  • Visit the link to get more information on Hurricane Florence: http://www.weather.bm/maps/TropicalStormInfo.asp?WTNTnum=WTNT21

The public are reminded of the following storm preparation tips:

  • Ensure all repairs are complete around the house including shutter repairs and storm boards are ready to go up if needed
  • Have an analogue phone in case the power goes out
  • Have one or two spare battery packs for your cell phone
  • Have a radio that runs on batteries that can tune into the Emergency Radio Station 100.1fm
  • Have adequate medication for yourself, your family or pets to last you two weeks
  • Have spare batteries for flashlights and other equipment
  • Place all essential documents in a safe place in a water proof and fireproof container
  • Make sure your insurance is up to date on your house, its contents, car, bike and boat
  • Have an adequate supply of non-perishable food to last your family at least five days
  • Make sure your household first aid kit is restocked and your fire extinguisher is in date

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.