EMO Hurricane Florence update - Sept 6
from Government of Bermuda
Report
Published on 06 Sep 2018 — View Original
The Ministry of National Security is issuing the following update from the Emergency Measures Organisation (EMO) regarding Hurricane Florence. The public is advised that as of this afternoon (Sept. 6):
- Hurricane Florence is 970nm away to our ESE, moving at 9kts as a Cat 2 storm.
- Its closest point of approach within the next 72 hours is predicted to be 544nm to the ESE at 12 noon on Sunday 9 September, this distance will decrease for each forecast over the next three days.
- The storm is expected to weaken to a Cat 1, and then strengthen to a Cat 3 by Sunday.
- Public Transportation, Schools and Government Offices will be open Monday as normal.
- The EMO anticipates meeting on Monday.
- The EMO will provide public updates on September 7, 8 & 9 at 3.00 p.m.
- Visit the link to get more information on Hurricane Florence: http://www.weather.bm/maps/TropicalStormInfo.asp?WTNTnum=WTNT21
The public are reminded of the following storm preparation tips:
- Ensure all repairs are complete around the house including shutter repairs and storm boards are ready to go up if needed
- Have an analogue phone in case the power goes out
- Have one or two spare battery packs for your cell phone
- Have a radio that runs on batteries that can tune into the Emergency Radio Station 100.1fm
- Have adequate medication for yourself, your family or pets to last you two weeks
- Have spare batteries for flashlights and other equipment
- Place all essential documents in a safe place in a water proof and fireproof container
- Make sure your insurance is up to date on your house, its contents, car, bike and boat
- Have an adequate supply of non-perishable food to last your family at least five days
- Make sure your household first aid kit is restocked and your fire extinguisher is in date