EMO Hurricane Florence update - Sept 6

The Ministry of National Security is issuing the following update from the Emergency Measures Organisation (EMO) regarding Hurricane Florence. The public is advised that as of this afternoon (Sept. 6):

Hurricane Florence is 970nm away to our ESE, moving at 9kts as a Cat 2 storm.

Its closest point of approach within the next 72 hours is predicted to be 544nm to the ESE at 12 noon on Sunday 9 September, this distance will decrease for each forecast over the next three days.

The storm is expected to weaken to a Cat 1, and then strengthen to a Cat 3 by Sunday.

Public Transportation, Schools and Government Offices will be open Monday as normal.

The EMO anticipates meeting on Monday.

The EMO will provide public updates on September 7, 8 & 9 at 3.00 p.m.

Visit the link to get more information on Hurricane Florence: http://www.weather.bm/maps/TropicalStormInfo.asp?WTNTnum=WTNT21

The public are reminded of the following storm preparation tips: