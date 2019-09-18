Bermuda - Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO update (GDACS, NOAA, Bermuda Weather, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO continues east north-east towards the Bermuda Islands (British Overseas Territory). On 18 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 550 km south-west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (Category 3 hurricane).

HUMBERTO is expected to pass west, off the Bermuda coast in the early morning of 19 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h.