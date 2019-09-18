18 Sep 2019

Bermuda - Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO update (GDACS, NOAA, Bermuda Weather, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO continues east north-east towards the Bermuda Islands (British Overseas Territory). On 18 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 550 km south-west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (Category 3 hurricane).

  • HUMBERTO is expected to pass west, off the Bermuda coast in the early morning of 19 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h.

  • A hurricane warning has been issued by the Bermuda Weather Service, while heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast over the islands on 18-19 September.

