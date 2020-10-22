Bermuda
Bermuda - Tropical Cyclone EPSILON update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 22 October 2020)
- Tropical cyclone EPSILON continued north-west over the Atlantic Ocean toward the Bermuda Islands, strengthening. On 22 October at 6.00 UTC its centre was located offshore approximately 450 km south-east of Bermuda main island, with maximum sustained wind of 185 km/h (Category 3 Hurricane).
- EPSILON is forecast to pass well off (around 250 km east) the Bermuda main island in the morning (UTC) of 23 October, with maximum sustained wind of 165-175 km/h (Category 2 Hurricane). On the forecast track, it is expected to continue northeastward over the North Atlantic Ocean, weakening, on 24-25 October.
- Heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over Bermuda on 22-24 October. NOAA has issued a tropical storm warning over Bermuda.