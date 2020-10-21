Bermuda - Tropical Cyclone EPSILON (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash 21 October 2020)

A new tropical cyclone named EPSILON formed over the Atlantic Ocean on 20 October and started moving north-west towards the Bermuda Islands. On 21 October at 6.00 UTC its centre was located offshore approximately 780 km south-east of the Bermuda main island, with maximum sustained wind of 120 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane). EPSILON is forecast to pass well off (around 330 km east) the Bermuda main island early in the morning (UTC) of 23 October, with maximum sustained wind up to 140 km/h. It is expected to continue northward over north of the Atlantic Ocean slightly weakening, on 24-25 October. Heavy rainfall, strong wind, and storm surge are forecast over Bermuda on 22-24 October. NOAA has issued a tropical storm watch over Bermuda.