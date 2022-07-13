Bermuda: Overseas Territory Profile (as of May 2022)

KEY ISSUES

SOCIOECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Employment income that supports personal consumption has decreased by 7.4 percent for the first three quarters of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. Inflation rate has experienced a steady decline for the past decade reaching -2.4 percent in 2020. This is beneficial for the country´s economy as it encourages consumers to purchase foods and services and supports productive planning and investment. Income inequality continues to grow in Bermuda and, when coupled with the territory’s regressive taxation system and high cost of living, creates ripe conditions for economic deprivation and poverty.

The tourism dependent economy of Bermuda was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing an unprecedented decline in the numbers of visitors and spending on the island. As a result, GDP per capita contracted 8.5 percent in 2020. When comparing the period 2019-2021, the number of leisure arrivals into Bermuda dropped 71.2 percent, while the number of cruise passenger arrivals dropped 97.3 percent, generating a reduction of 69.3 percent in visitor expenditure in the island. The pandemic appears to have had profound effects on the economic well-being of island households with half of respondents having experienced job loss or reduced income and 40 per cent reporting job loss as the main concern.

AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY

Bermuda is a net importer, deriving most of its food supplies from U.S. and Canada as agriculture does not play a significant role in the country´s economy. In 2021, agriculture represented only 0.3 per cent of gross value added, while it only employed 1.5 percent of the population in 2015. The Government of Bermuda has placed temporary embargoes on the importation of competing produce with the aim to protect local farmers and spur internal agricultural production.

CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACTS

Climate change represents a significant threat to Bermuda with the occurrence of significant weather events coupled with the devastating effects of sea level rise. More frequent and more intense storms, higher sea levels and tides and increased and intense but less predicable rainfall have the potential to negatively impact its tourism industry, especially in low-lying areas.