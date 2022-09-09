Bermuda - Hurricane EARL (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

-
Tropical Cyclone EARL formed over the North Atlantic Ocean on 3 September and started moving north toward Bermuda. On 9 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located less than 150 km east of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane).
On 9-10 September, EARL is expected to continue northeastward over the North Atlantic Ocean (well off the coast of Bermuda) strengthening, with maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h (Cat. 3 Hurricane).
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over Bermuda. Strong wind is also forecast over parts of the U.S. East Coast. NOAA has issued a Tropical Storm Warning over Bermuda.