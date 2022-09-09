Bermuda - Hurricane EARL (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

Tropical Cyclone EARL formed over the North Atlantic Ocean on 3 September and started moving north toward Bermuda. On 9 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located less than 150 km east of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane).

On 9-10 September, EARL is expected to continue northeastward over the North Atlantic Ocean (well off the coast of Bermuda) strengthening, with maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h (Cat. 3 Hurricane).