Bermuda, Canada - Tropical Cyclone TEDDY update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 21 September 2020)

Tropical Cyclone TEDDY continued to north-west over the North Atlantic Ocean toward Bermuda Islands, as a category 2 hurricane. On 21 September, its centre was located offshore approximately 310 km south-east of Bermuda main island, with maximum sustained wind of 165 km/h. TEDDY is forecast to pass nearby (around 140 km east) the Bermuda main island on 21 September, as a category 2 hurricane. It is expected to continue to northward over the Ocean, slightly weakening, and it could approach the Nova Scotia Province (eastern Canada) on 23 September in the morning (UTC), as a post-tropical cyclone, with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong wind, and storm surge are forecast over Bermuda, as well as over Nova Scotia, and Atlantic Canada on 22-23 September. NOAA has issued a tropical storm warning over Bermuda Islands.