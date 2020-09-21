Bermuda + 1 more

Bermuda, Canada - Tropical Cyclone TEDDY update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 21 September 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Tropical Cyclone TEDDY continued to north-west over the North Atlantic Ocean toward Bermuda Islands, as a category 2 hurricane. On 21 September, its centre was located offshore approximately 310 km south-east of Bermuda main island, with maximum sustained wind of 165 km/h. TEDDY is forecast to pass nearby (around 140 km east) the Bermuda main island on 21 September, as a category 2 hurricane. It is expected to continue to northward over the Ocean, slightly weakening, and it could approach the Nova Scotia Province (eastern Canada) on 23 September in the morning (UTC), as a post-tropical cyclone, with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong wind, and storm surge are forecast over Bermuda, as well as over Nova Scotia, and Atlantic Canada on 22-23 September. NOAA has issued a tropical storm warning over Bermuda Islands.

Related Content