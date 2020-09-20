Bermuda, Canada - Tropical Cyclone TEDDY update (GDACS, NOAA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 20 September 2020)

Tropical Cyclone TEDDY is currently a Category 3 system over the tropical Atlantic, south east of Bermuda. Its track had moved slightly east on Saturday, 19/09 and it's expected to slowly advance north over the next two days, passing east of Bermuda on Monday. Heavy rain and strong winds (194 kph) are still a concern. It is expected to impact Nova Scotia in Canada and the Gulf of St. Lawrence region on Tuesday, 22/09 and Wednesday, 23/09 as a very dangerous post-tropical storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge and pounding waves.