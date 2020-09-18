Bermuda, Canada - Tropical Cyclone TEDDY (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 18 September 2020)

Tropical Cyclone TEDDY moved to north-west over the North Atlantic Ocean toward Bermuda Islands, as a major hurricane. On 18 September, its centre was located offshore approximately 1,000 km north-east of the British Virgin Islands, and approximately 1,700 km east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 220 km/h (Category 4 hurricane).

TEDDY is forecast to pass nearby the Bermuda main island in the morning of 21 September, with maximum sustained wind up to 195 km/h (Category 3 hurricane). It is expected to continue northward over the Ocean and it could approach the Nova Scotia Province (eastern Canada, close to the border with Maine, USA) in the morning (UTC) of 23 September weakening.