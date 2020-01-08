WFP Benin Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

5,619 mt of food distributed (for the quarter)

US$ 14 m six months (October 2019-March 2020) net funding requirements

575,884 people assisted

Operational Updates

• The integrated school feeding programme represents the major activity of WFP Benin Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023, that started on 1 July 2019.

• Arrangements and preparative measures were taken to ensure that the children attending the 3,799 public primary schools benefiting from the school feeding programme managed by WFP in Benin received a nutritious meal on their first day back at school.

• WFP programme teams, NGO partners and social mediators of implementing partner NGOs, visited schools in each of their respective communes and department, to assess and support the preparedness of the school canteens’ facilities and equipment, such as the construction or renovation of kitchens, the cleaning of the school warehouses, the installation of the handwashing device, or the preparation of the school gardening activities.

The logistics of food

• There is sufficient food stock at the schools for the current school year and activities are ongoing for the timely stocking for the the first endowment of the 2019-2020 school year. The delivery of food commodities started in mid-August and 5,619 mt of rice, maize, beans/split yellow peas, fortified oil and salt were transported throughout the country and delivered to the beneficiary schools, on time for the first school day. 3,700 mt of rice donated by China to Benin

• The food basket items included 3,700 mt of rice donated by the People’s Republic of China to the Benin government: ‘Education can make destiny. A country that knows how to take good care of its children is one who knows how to prepare their future’, said Peng Jingtao,

Chinese Ambassador to Benin during the official handover ceremony held at the Benin Ministry of Planning in Cotonou.