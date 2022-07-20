WFP Benin Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

1,206 mt of food distributed in 3,848 schools in April 2022

USD 2.1 m six months net funding requirements (June-November 2022)

667,329 beneficiaries assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

• As of April 2022, WFP supported school feeding operations in 3,848 schools and 667,329 school children, of whom 46 percent are girls and 54 percent are boys were fed. In May 2022, the coverage increased to approximately 1,000,000 children aged 6 to 12.

• WFP held a series of launch ceremonies to extend the national school feeding programme. Local authorities, school children, and community members expressed appreciation for the national school feeding programme’s success and scale up. WFP reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the Government in pursuing full coverage of the national school feeding programme.

• In the South of Benin, WFP is implementing the ‘’Emergency food assistance to Benin in response to COVID-19 and natural disaster’’, a project which aims to support 50,000 beneficiaries. After the pre-positioning of food and the beneficiary targeting, from 27 May to 05 June WFP undertook the distribution and assisted more than 40,000 beneficiaries. The Post Distribution Monitoring will be conducted in June 2022.

• On the ‘’Resilience against COVID-19 in Borgou and Alibori (RECOBA)’’ project, WFP purchased 100 mt of maize produced by the smallholder farmers in March and April 2022. WFP is revising its operating procedures to smooth the procurement process. These smallholders are committed to providing almost 600 mt of maize to WFP for the first quarter of the school year 2022-2023.

• From January to April 2022, WFP organized national, regional, and local consultations with the school feeding programme stakeholders for the identification of national capacity strengthening needs. WFP finalised the needs identification report, and the capacity building plan and updated the roadmap. A key lesson is that leadership at all levels (sectoral ministries, technical and financial partners, NGOs, local authorities), coordination among stakeholders and community ownership are crucial for the sustainability of the school feeding programme.

• WFP and Songhai Centre are exploring partnership opportunities to develop the national model for the Benin school meal Programme. After visiting schools in the south, the joint visit by WFP and the Songhai Centre continued in the north to apprehend the different aspects to consider in the partnership. A joint action plan is developed and will be implemented in the coming months.