WFP Benin Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

1,773 metric tons of food assistance distributed in 3,846 schools in February 2022

USD 0.9 M six months net funding requirements (April-September 2022)

674,487 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP supported school canteens operations in 3,846 schools and finalized the food allocation plan for the third quarter of the school year. In February, WFP supported 674,487 school children, among which 46 percent of girls and 54 percent of boys.

• In the framework of the school feeding programme extension, the country office monitored 82 casual workers (26 women) recruited to identify new schools that could join the programme. They trained the integrated school feeding management committee in each community and collected data to enable WFP plan food allocation in each school.

• WFP continued bilateral consultations at regional and local levels with the school feeding programme stakeholders on the identification of national capacity strengthening needs. A workshop will be organized to share with stakeholders the summary of capacity strengthening needs and a plan for national capacity strengthening will be developed in April 2022.

• During the month of March, the country office organized different activities to celebrate the 7th edition of the African School Feeding Day. In line with the topic of the celebration "Nutrition and Human Capital Development in Africa through increased investment in home-grown school feeding ", WFP Benin developed and shared a short video with all stakeholders of the integrated national school feeding programme (Donors,

Ministries, NGO partners, Local authorities). Two messages on the importance of home-grown school feeding and the link with school nutrition were broadcast throughout the month on community radio stations. There was also a celebration at departmental level in 11 schools that are part of WFP’s school feeding programme. WFP reached in these schools more than 3,500 participants, including 2,853 children (1,380 girls and 1,473 boys).

• WFP, alongside the Government and other education sector Technical and Financial Partners, actively participated in the National Forum for Accelerating Girls’ Education in Benin. School feeding was clearly mentioned as one of the priority strategies.

• On the ‘’Resilience against COVID-19 in Borgou and Alibori (RECOBA)’’ project, WFP trained 94 farmers, including 30 women, on its requirements, good crops production technics (especially for the maize) and best storage methods.

After ensuring 100 mt of maize produced by these smallholder farmers are compliant with WFP’s standards, WFP and the Swiss Cooperation organised on 29 March 2022 a ceremony to finalise the local purchase of maize with the cooperative SOMINA of Bembèrèkè. This activity will be undertaken with three other cooperatives in the coming weeks.