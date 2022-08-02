WFP Benin Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

1,206* mt of food distributed in 5,332 schools in May 2022

USD 3.4 m six months net funding requirements (June-November 2022)

667,329* beneficiaries assisted

Operational Updates

• As of May 2022, WFP supported school canteens operations in 5,332 schools. Due to the year-end national examinations, school canteens did not function as usual in June. Teachers were involved in examination-related activities, and some schools were examination centres.

• On behalf of the President, champion of the Global School Meals Coalition, the Vice-President of the Republic of Benin, Her Excellency Ms. Mariam Chabi Talata Zime, was a guest of honour at the WFP June annual session of the Executive Board in Rome. In her address, she reaffirmed the Government’s firm commitment to making Benin's school canteens an essential social safety net to improve access to primary education and increase the school retention rate. She also engaged with FAO Executive Director and the School Meals Coalition members.

• WFP signed an MoU with UNICEF in 2021 for joint activities on the school meals and nutrition activities. Within this framework, they developed the "Integrated approach to school feeding” project aiming to use the school as an entry point for converging development initiatives such as education, nutrition, health, agriculture, and social mobilisation. It will be implemented until December 2023 in 100 schools of Alibori, Atakora, Borgou, and Zou departments. In June 2022, WFP and UNICEF organized a capacity strengthening session for thirty-six (36) cooks from Agbangnizoun (Zou department) to increase the participants’ skills in nutrition and hygiene. Cooks learned culinary methods of new recipes based on yellow peas adapted to the food habits of the region, as well as techniques for making concentrated tomatoes and preserving green leafy vegetables. The same training will be conducted in the remaining communities by December 2022.

• Within the framework of the ongoing partnership between WFP and IFAD through the Market Garden Development Support Project, from 15 to 17 June 2022, WFP participated in the preparation meeting of its forthcoming extension. WFP identified entry points of school gardens with the national school feeding programme. The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries is validating the project document.

• Since 2021, WFP Benin, supported by the Centre of Excellence for the Fight against Hunger in Brazil, has been implementing the "Beyond Cotton" project, which aims to strengthen the capacities of smallholder farmers and facilitate the supply of food to school canteens. In June, WFP finalized training modules to produce maize, beans, and rice. The trainings will start in July with the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries.

• Since 2015, in line with the community-based approach of its school feeding Programme, WFP has received contributions from Choithrams Foundation in twenty communities. In 2021, the two organizations renewed their partnership for 2022-2024. Twenty additional schools in the departments of Couffo,

Atlantique, Collines, Borgou, and Alibori will benefit from the construction of canteen infrastructure, school gardens, income-generating activities, installation, and management of grain mills. In May and June 2022, WFP organised information and awareness-raising activities for these beneficiary communities and NGOs partners on their specific tasks and responsibilities. Eight (08) schools will begin the implementation of the package of activities in the coming months.

• On 29 June 2022, at Adjohoun, WFP and the Embassy of China organized the launching ceremony of the food distribution as part of the ‘’Emergency food assistance to Benin in response to COVID-19 and natural disaster’’ project, aiming to support 50,000 beneficiaries. As of June, WFP assisted 85 percent of the target.