WFP Benin Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

1,805 mt of food assistance distributed in May 2021

USD 3.2 m six months net funding requirements (July-December 2021)

627,110 people assisted in May 2021

Visit in Benin of the First Lady of Burundi

The Government of Benin and WFP Benin country office received, between 7 and 13 June a delegation of 22 people from Burundi and accompanied by Her Excellency Angeline Ndayishimiye, First Lady of Burundi.

The delegation was made up of the ministers of agriculture, education and environment, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives from WFP.

The purpose of the visit was to showcase the Beninese home-grown school feeding model to Burundian decision-makers and technicians, to help them develop an integrated school canteen program based on the Beninese experience.

The delegation visited the school canteens of Fingnikanmè, Goulo-Sodji, Agontinmè and Dodji Ho (in southern Benin), production and processing sites for cereals (rice) in the Ouémé Valley and Adja Ouèrè (in southern Benin), as well as the Songhaï center, a recognized center of agricultural training and production. The school canteens’ kitchens and improved stoves, dining halls, community gardens, incomegenerating activities around school canteens including the capacity building of businesses and society of farmers' organizations, and processing units (to transform local foods needed by school canteens) were all presented to the delegation.