Benin
WFP Benin Country Brief, June 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
1,805 mt of food assistance distributed in May 2021
USD 3.2 m six months net funding requirements (July-December 2021)
627,110 people assisted in May 2021
Visit in Benin of the First Lady of Burundi
The Government of Benin and WFP Benin country office received, between 7 and 13 June a delegation of 22 people from Burundi and accompanied by Her Excellency Angeline Ndayishimiye, First Lady of Burundi.
The delegation was made up of the ministers of agriculture, education and environment, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives from WFP.
The purpose of the visit was to showcase the Beninese home-grown school feeding model to Burundian decision-makers and technicians, to help them develop an integrated school canteen program based on the Beninese experience.
The delegation visited the school canteens of Fingnikanmè, Goulo-Sodji, Agontinmè and Dodji Ho (in southern Benin), production and processing sites for cereals (rice) in the Ouémé Valley and Adja Ouèrè (in southern Benin), as well as the Songhaï center, a recognized center of agricultural training and production. The school canteens’ kitchens and improved stoves, dining halls, community gardens, incomegenerating activities around school canteens including the capacity building of businesses and society of farmers' organizations, and processing units (to transform local foods needed by school canteens) were all presented to the delegation.
The first lady and her delegation left very satisfied with a roadmap drawn up on the actions to be carried out once back in Burundi. Among the actions were the development of a plea for an increase in the resources allocated to the school canteen program in Burundi, the development of activities focused on nutrition including through local food procurement to supply school canteens.
New partnership established for the school feeding programme
Direct Aid is a Kuwaiti international humanitarian, social and development organization present in Benin since 1997. It works in several areas, including education, sustainable socioeconomic development, poverty reduction, access to drinking water and the provision of primary health care.
Through this new 3-year partnership with Direct Aid, the two organizations aim to:
Support the creation of drinking water points in schools with school canteens.
Increase provision of first aid, health, and sociohealth services for the benefit of schoolchildren and stakeholders in schools with school canteens.
Support income-generating and microcredit activity programs for women's groups around school canteens.
Increase awareness on the importance of schooling and keeping children in school, especially girls.
