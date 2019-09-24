24 Sep 2019

WFP Benin Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Download PDF (356.75 KB)

In Numbers

603 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 six months (July-Dec 2019) net funding requirements

529,489 people assisted

Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023

• The Country Strategic Plan for the Republic of Benin (2019-2023) was approved by the Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP) in June 2019. The CSP will be WFP’s strategic, programmatic and governance instrument to provide support to the country starting 1 July 2019.

• The CSP will strengthen the collaboration between WFP and the Government of Benin by consolidating the achievements of recent years and supporting the development of a national school feeding strategy.

• Aligned to the National Actions Programme ‘Bénin Révélé’ and the National Development Plan of Benin (2018-2025), the CSP will establish strategic, technical and financial partnerships, seeking to enable WFP, the Government and their partners to address the root causes of food insecurity and malnutrition in Benin.

Financial and strategic partnership agreements

• The Kingdom of the Netherlands has committed EUR 10 million to the implementation of the national school feeding programme in 294 public primary schools for the 2019-2023 period. Through this project, ‘the Netherlands want to promote nutrition, agriculture and food security in Benin where malnutrition and food insecurity affect about one million people’ declared HE Harry Van Dijk, the Dutch Ambassador to Benin.

• Through WFP, Benin will also benefit from a financial contribution of EUR 5 million by the Federal Republic of Germany’ initiative ‘A World without Hunger’ (SEWOH), that will provide school meals to 130,000 children from 2019 to 2023. WATCH S.E. Achim Tröster, German Ambassador to Benin, explain the motives for the financial partnership.

• A partnership with the international NGO EDUCO will build drinkable water sources in 13 schools in the northern department of Borgou. The UN Coordinator in Benin, Mr Siaka Coulibaly, congratulated WFP and EDUCO for this partnership: ‘access to water will ensure that the integrated school feeding programme which include hygiene, nutrition and school gardening activities, will be fully implemented.’

