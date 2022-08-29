WFP Benin Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

2,404 mt of food distributed in 5,332 schools in June 2022

USD 2.5 m six months net funding requirements (August 2022-January 2023)

954,906 beneficiaries assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

• In June 2022, WFP supported school canteens operations in 5,332 schools and 954,906 school children (46 percent girls and 54 percent boys). In July 2022, no school canteens activity was conducted as it was the holidays. WFP completed its food allocation plan for the first quarter of the next school year.

• In July, cooperating partners collected monitoring data for all schools and produced June 2022 reports via MODA, the monitoring tool. In collaboration with the communities, WFP has planned for adequate storage of the remaining products to avoid losses at the beginning of the next school year.

• WFP in-country school feeding activities are implemented by local non-governmental cooperating partners, who support the community mobilization, implementation, and monitoring of activities. For the 2022-2023 school year, WFP developed an integrated roadmap, including the recruitment of cooperating partners. In July, twenty-seven cooperating partners made applications on the UN Partners Portal. WFP will conduct the assessment of the bids in August.

• Smallholder farmers are essential to the sustainability of WFP school feeding activities and emergency response. In this regard, WFP trained approximately 500 smallholder farmers,(39 percent women), on its requirements to enable local food procurement. In May, they committed to supplying 4000 mt of maize for WFP school meals, which the WFP superintendent verified as good quality. In July 2022, the analyses showed that products comply with WFP’s standards. WFP will finalise the procurement process in August.

• WFP is implementing the ‘’Emergency food assistance in Benin in response to COVID-19 and natural disaster’’ project which supports 50,000 beneficiaries of Athieme, (Oueme), Adjohoun, Aguegues, and Dangbo (Mono). In June, WFP assisted 85 percent of the target. From 18 to 22 July, WFP carried out the final phase of food distribution and assisted the remaining 15 percent.

• Since March 2021, WFP commissioned the final decentralized evaluation of its school meals programme whose report was jointly approved in July with the Ministry of Preschool and Primary education. The evaluation concluded that the programme met its objectives to provide school-aged children with adequate nutritious meals every school day and to improve school enrolment and retention. The key recommendations included improving the food delivery chain and the following steps are response management and dissemination.