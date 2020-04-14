WFP Benin Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

1,957 mt of food distributed

US$ 14 m six months net funding requirements (February-July 2020)

618,695 people assisted

Operational Updates

• The implementation of an integrated school feeding programme and the elaboration of a national model represent the major activity of WFP Benin Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023, that started on 1 July 2019.

Development of a national school feeding model for Benin

• On 28 and 29 January 2020, WFP organized a two-day workshop to launch discussions on the elaboration and operationalization of a national school feeding model adapted to the realities of Benin.

• The meeting brought together the Ministries members of the Technical Committee piloting WFP Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023, the stakeholders in the implementation of the school feeding program, and policy advisors from the World Food Programme in Abidjan, Dakar and Rome.

• This model will be based on the home-grown school feeding (HGSF) concept, that is the promotion of local and sustainable agriculture to supply the canteens with a variety of products adapted to local tastes while creating a value chain benefiting the local economy.

• The workshop made it possible to identify the vision, objectives and key elements of the national model. A Strategic Action Plan was agreed for 2020, which will see the development of an institutional framework and the review of pilot projects within targeted communities.

Assistance to flood-affected victims

• From September to November 2019, Benin has been the victim of continuous rains leading to heavy floods. A joint assessment mission conducted by UN Agencies along with the National Disaster Management Agency in the floodstricken areas concluded that a total of 318,000 persons were directly affected and lost access to their resources and assets and that 48,992 hectares of farmlands had been destroyed just before harvesting season. The Benin government declared a state of emergency and called for international humanitarian aid.

• Like the other UN agencies in Benin, WFP responded favorably to that demand and was able to mobilize resources to meet the food and nutritional needs of the affected populations.