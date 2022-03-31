WFP Benin Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

1,950 metric tons of food assistance distributed in 3,848 schools in January 2022

USD 0.7 M six months net funding requirements (March-August 2022)

675,107 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP’s Executive Director (ED) visited Benin from February 16 to February 17, 2022. He met with the President of Benin, His Excellency Patrice Talon, and expressed WFP's appreciation for his leadership and personal involvement to fight hunger in Benin, and for his investments to provide equal education opportunities to all children, boys and girls. The ED also exchanged with the government, technical and financial partners, donors, and the UN country team about issues related to the implementation of the national integrated school feeding program, challenges, and prospects, both in the context of the food crisis in the sub-region and the growing insecurity in northern Benin. Finally, the ED visited field activities related to the implementation of the national integrated school feeding programme.

• WFP supported school canteens operations in 3,848 schools and developed a food allocation plan for the third quarter of the school year. In January, WFP supported 675,107 school children, among which 46 percent of girls and 54 percent of boys.

• In the framework of the school feeding programme extension, the country office recruited, trained, and deployed 82 casual workers (26 women) to identify new schools that could join the programme.

• In the South of Benin, WFP is implementing the ‘’Emergency food assistance to Benin in response to COVID-19 and natural disaster’’ project which will support 50,000 beneficiaries. The country office identified 13 warehouses for the pre-positioning of food before distribution.

• The country office, in collaboration with WFP superintendent, checked the quantity and quality of 450 mt of maize purchased from local traders and received 520 mt of yellow peas from Global Commodity Management Facility (GCMF) to cover the needs of the third quarter of the school year.

• Smallholder farmers are essential for the sustainability of WFP school feeding activities and emergencies response. In this regard, WFP trained about 500 smallholder farmers, of which 39 percent are women, on its requirements to enable local food purchase. On the ‘’Resilience against COVID-19 in Borgou and Alibori (RECOBA)’’ project, WFP superintendent checked the quality of 100 mt of maize produced by smallholder farmers (94 farmers including 30 women). The results of the analyses show that 100 percent of the products are compliant with WFP’s standards.