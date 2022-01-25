WFP Benin Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

1,858 mt of food assistance distributed in 3,848 schools in December 2021

USD 1.3 M six months net funding requirements (January- June 2022)

686,318 people assisted in December 2021*

Operational Updates

School feeding

WFP completed the delivery of food supplies to all beneficiary schools for the second quarter of the 2021- 2022 school year, which represents 3,848 schools and 686,318 school children supported, among which 46 percent of girls and 54 percent of boys.

From 14 to 15 December 2021, WFP participated in a joint mission between the technical and financial partners of the education sector and the Ministry of preschool and primary education (MEMP) in the departments of Couffo and Zou. Its objective was to monitor the implementation of activities and discuss synergies opportunities among stakeholders.

The official handover to Goulo Sodji public primary school of a canteen and refectory funded by Moov Africa Foundation was organized on 17 December 2021.