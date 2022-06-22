WFP Benin Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

2,690 mt of food assistance distributed in 3,846 schools in March 2022

USD 3.3 m six months net funding requirements (May-October 2022)

672,264 assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP supported school canteens operations in 3,847 schools and completed its food allocation plan for the third quarter of the school year. In April, WFP supported 672,264 school children, of whom 46 percent are girls and 54 percent are boys.

• In the framework of the extension of the national school feeding programme, the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education, the Presidential Unit, the Ministry of Development, and WFP validated 1,721 new schools. On 25 April 2022, 1,484 new schools resumed classes. Canteens operated in 1,266 schools and 262,061 pupils, of whom 41 percent are girls have received school meals. At the end of the first week, 92.6 percent of the canteens were operational (1,375 schools). In addition, out of the 3,849 old schools, 3,819 schools (99.2 percent) resumed teaching activities on 25 April 2022. Canteens operated in 3,761 schools (98.5 percent) and WFP assisted 620,115 pupils.

• In March 2022 WFP led bilateral and regional consultations with the school feeding programme stakeholders on the identification of national capacity strengthening needs. Following those consultations, WFP organised a workshop on 5 April 2022 in Cotonou to share the results. The workshop resulted in the joint development of the capacity strengthening plan and the update of the roadmap for the gradual transfer of competencies to the Government.

• WFP in collaboration with the Government organised on 28 and 29 April 2022 technical consultations on the supply chain of school canteens, to operationalise the strategy of supplying school canteens from local production. The workshop welcomed 60 participants including ministers involved in the school feeding programme, the civil society, the private sector, technical and financial partners, WFP national and regional offices and headquarters in Rome, CERFAM, and United Nations agencies. Based on the recommendations, a roadmap with clear actions will be developed.