WFP Benin Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

788 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

431,072 people assisted

Operational Updates

Country Strategic Plan’s Inception workshop:

• WFP in Benin is finalizing the development of its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023, which will be its strategic, programmatic and governance instrument and support assistance to the country starting 1 July 2019.

• In March, WFP held a three-day CSP inception workshop for about 55 participants, all key stakeholders and partners directly interfacing with the programme and its beneficiaries (Government Ministries, UN agencies, Development and cooperation agencies, partner NGOs, technical institutes, professional organisations). The fundamental objective of the workshop was to assist the country office and its partners to understand and take ownership of CSP’s programme goals and objectives, as well as setting a stage for the development of the first operational workplan, one that is fully defined in terms of deliverables, milestones and timing.

HIV-Aids patients project:

• Between January and April, WFP conducted a project targeted at groups of pregnant and lactating women living with HIV (PLWHIV), with the objective to improve the quality of life of these women and their households through their economic and educational empowerment.

• The departments of Mono-Couffo and Donga were identified as zones of interventions because of their high HIV/AIDS prevalence, poverty and food insecurity rates compared to the national average.

• Training on nutritional monitoring, nutrition education and communication sessions for Social and Behavioral Change (SBCC) were provided to patients and health workers at 12 health centres.

In parallel, the project invested in agricultural intrants and equipment that enable the women’s groups to grow, transform and sell crops to develop income generating activities (IGAs).