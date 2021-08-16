Benin + 23 more

West and Central Africa: Situation Report, 16 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In 2021,more than 54.3 million West and Central Africans require assistance. Eight countries in the region are beset with some of the world’s most acute and prolonged crises.
  • Compared to 2019, the number of people in need in the region has increased by 43 per cent. More than 1 person in 10 requires assistance and protection in 2021.
  • In conflict-affected regions, almost 13 million people have had to flee their homes,1.5 million more than one year ago. Insecurity and violence are threatening people's lives
  • COVID-19 is further compounding acute needs. Sahel countries registered nearly 300,000 cases. Despite challenges, the delivery of assistance continued with adapted modalities.
  • More than US $6.1 billion are needed to meet the humanitarian needs of 34.6 million people in the region. As of July 2021, only 18 per cent of the required funding has been secured
