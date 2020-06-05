West and Central Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4

Reporting Period: 14 May - 2 June 2020

Regional Highlights

● After three months since the start of the pandemic, the West and Central Africa region has surpassed 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000 deaths, a mortality rate of 2.3 per cent. Three of every five patients are still hospitalized.

● The pandemic continues to spread with an average rate of 1,250 new cases per day over the last 7 days. Three countries have surpassed 5,000 confirmed cases: Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon. The next highest caseloads include Senegal, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon.

● UNFPA Country Offices continue strategic interventions, in collaboration with partners, to support government response to the COVID-19 pandemic across the region.

● About 15,000 safe deliveries were recorded in UNFPA-supported facilities. These include 7,779 in Senegal, 3,647 in Benin, 2,588 in Togo and 818 in Sierra Leone.

● Over 100,000 women and youth utilised integrated sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in UNFPA-support facilities in the region.

● About 2,260 contact-tracers were trained and deployed with UNFPA support in Senegal (1,661),

Liberia (447), Niger (92) and Cabo Verde (60).

● TV5Monde reported a story on how UNFPA Liberia ensured a smooth recovery and safe pregnancy and delivery of a COVID-19-positive nurse.