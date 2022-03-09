West and Central Africa Fact Sheet, February 2022

With 12 million people of concern (PoC) to UNHCR,

West and Central Africa hosts 11% of PoCs worldwide. Over 60% of them are internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In 2021, one million additional people became of concern to UNHCR in West and Central Africa (WCA). More than half of them are children.

Since 2015, forced displacement in WCA has nearly quadrupled (174% increase in number of IDPs, 235% for refugees). This trend is likely to continue due to instability in parts of the region.