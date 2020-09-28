Benin + 23 more

West and Central Africa COVID-19 Digest, 28 Sep 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level across the region - resulting from escalating conflict and rising food insecurity - exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19.

  • In 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, a record high of 44 million people across the region – 6 million more than in 2019 – required humanitarian assistance and protection.

  • Where the global health crisis intersects with conflict, the effects of climate change and chronic vulnerabilities, including weak national health systems, new crises may emerge.

  • As the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictive measures impact economic activities, food production, flows, markets and livelihoods, food insecurity could double.

  • Health care facilities in remote or conflict areas lack testing capacities and equipment, limiting their ability to manage a sudden influx of critical cases.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

