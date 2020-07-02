West and Central Africa COVID-19 Digest, 2 Jul 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level across the region - resulting from escalating conflict and rising food insecurity - exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19.

In 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, a record high of 44 million people across the region – 6 million more than in 2019 – required humanitarian assistance and protection.

Where the global health crisis intersects with conflict, the effects of climate change and chronic vulnerabilities, including weak national health systems, new crises may emerge.

As restrictive measures impact economic activities, food production, flows, markets and livelihoods, food insecurity could double.