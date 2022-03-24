Benin + 7 more

UNICEF West and Central Africa Regional Office: Humanitarian Situation Report End of Year 2021

Highlights

  • Most countries in West and Central Africa Region (WCAR) experienced three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021: in January, October and December, with case numbers rising with each wave. COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the region remained low at 4.1 per cent.

  • Other major epidemics affected the region, putting additional pressure on already weak health systems. This includes Ebola Virus Disease (in Guinea and DRC), cholera, measles, polio, and yellow fever.

  • The security context has further deteriorated in the region, with non-state armed groups continuing to expand their operations in the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel. By end of 2021, over 15 million peolple (57% children) were internally displaced or refugees across the region, mainly in countries with active armed conflicts.

  • In 2021, at least 5,560 schools were closed due to insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, affecting more than one million school-aged children.

  • As of 31 December 2021, UNICEF had a funding gap of US$ 40.1 million (57 per cent) against the US$ 70.5 million appeal. Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection, and Social Protection were the most underfunded sectors, with over 84 per cent of a funding gap.

