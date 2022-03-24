Benin + 7 more
UNICEF West and Central Africa Regional Office: Humanitarian Situation Report End of Year 2021
Highlights
Most countries in West and Central Africa Region (WCAR) experienced three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021: in January, October and December, with case numbers rising with each wave. COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the region remained low at 4.1 per cent.
Other major epidemics affected the region, putting additional pressure on already weak health systems. This includes Ebola Virus Disease (in Guinea and DRC), cholera, measles, polio, and yellow fever.
The security context has further deteriorated in the region, with non-state armed groups continuing to expand their operations in the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel. By end of 2021, over 15 million peolple (57% children) were internally displaced or refugees across the region, mainly in countries with active armed conflicts.
In 2021, at least 5,560 schools were closed due to insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, affecting more than one million school-aged children.
As of 31 December 2021, UNICEF had a funding gap of US$ 40.1 million (57 per cent) against the US$ 70.5 million appeal. Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection, and Social Protection were the most underfunded sectors, with over 84 per cent of a funding gap.