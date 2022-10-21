UNICEF West and Central Africa Regional Office: Humanitarian Situation Mid-Year Report, 1 January to 30 June 2022

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In the first half of 2022, children continued to face multidimensional humanitarian crises across West and Central Africa region. UNICEF’s Regional Humanitarian Appeal for Children focuses on 10 countries without a dedicated inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan, but with unmet humanitarian needs.

In Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo, UNICEF supported populations facing a deteriorating situation due to the impacts of spill-over from conflicts in the Central Sahel. In Gambia and Senegal, UNICEF responded to floods and displacement from cross-border clashes with groups in the Casamance region of Senegal. Across the region, epidemics remain widespread, from COVID-19, to Marburg Virus and Monkeypox, as well as persistent outbreaks of malaria, cholera, and other diseases.

Many of the challenges being faced in West and Central Africa are cross-border or multi-country crises. In this context, UNICEF’s strength, and connectivity across all countries in the region has enabled a more effective and coordinated response.