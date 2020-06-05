UNICEF West and Central Africa Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 3 (Reporting Period: 16 April - 3 June 2020)

Highlights

• As of 3 June 2020, a total of 55,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,194 deaths, were reported in West and Central Africa Region (WCAR), representing 892% increase since April 16th, 2020.

• 20 out of the 24 countries in the region are reporting cases of community transmission.

• Over 128 million children and youth are directly affected by nationwide school closures in West and Central Africa

• Fourteen countries (Benin, Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania,

Mali, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Congo Brazzaville, Nigeria, Gabon, DRC, Cabo Verde) have launched continuing learning at home for children through distance and remote learning (radio, TV programmes, and in some cases elearning platforms). Overall in WCAR, governments with UNICEF’s support reached more than 6.7 million children with distance/home-based learning.

Situation Overview and Needs

The COVID-19 pandemic continues its progression in West and Central Africa (WCAR). WCAR accounts for 50% of confirmed cases and 43% of deaths in Africa Region.The top 5 countries in WCAR reporting the highest number of confirmed cases are: Nigeria (10,819), Ghana (8,297),

Cameroon (7,144), Senegal (3,932) and Guinea (3,886). In WCAR, West Africa accounts for 69% of all confirmed cases.

The CFR remains quite high in West Africa especially in Central Sahel countries already affected by humanitarian crises (Niger:

6.77%, Burkina Faso: 6% and Mali: 5.77%) and in countries with weak health systems like Liberia (9%), Sierra Leone (5.13%) and Mauritania (4.42%). In Central Africa, only Chad reports a high CFR (8.22%).

According to data shared by WHO as of 19th May, 1,810 health care workers were infected by COVID-19 in 18 countries in WCAR with Nigeria (401), Niger (169), Cameroon (131), Cote d’Ivoire (116) and Ghana (102) among the countries reporting the highest numbers of infected healthcare workers.

The nutrition situation in the region is also of great concern. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was estimated that more than 11 million under-5 children will be acutely malnourished in 2020, of which 4.1 million of its most severe form. It is expected that there will be a significant deterioration of food security conditions (see Cadre Harmonisé exercise, March 2020) with the current COVID-19 pandemic constituting an additional major threat that could lead to a rapid deterioration of the nutritional situation.

In the education sector, over 128 million children and youth are directly affected by nationwide school closures in West and Central Africa (all 24 countries have closed all schools). School closures put gains made in access to education and learning at risk, especially in a region that already had an estimated 41 million of out-ofschool children between the ages of 6 and 15 years before the onset of the pandemic. Burkina Faso will be one of the first countries planning to progressively re-open schools, starting with exam classes on 11 May 2020.