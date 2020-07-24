UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No.17 for the period 11 – 24 July 2020

Situation overview

Number of COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to increase from June 13 to July 24 with 251 new cases confirmed for a total of 1,694 cases as of July 24. Number of deaths increased from 23 to 34 during the reporting period. The fatality rate is 2% whilst the recovery rate increased from 38% to 54,2%.

This evolving situation has led the government to readjust the mobilization of front-line support staff to strengthen the response in the departments located in the former “cordon Sanitaire,” which remain the most affected, and to accelerate deployment of COVID-19 laboratories across the country, which currently has 12 functional laboratories.

Key updates