UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 25: 1 December 2020 – 11 January 2021

Situation in Numbers

3,413 COVID-19 confirmed cases

46 deaths

3,185 recovered cases

468 children confirmed positive

US $10M funding required

Situation overview

As of 11 January 2021, a total of 3,413 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 402,795 tests conducted. A slight increase in infection rates has been observed, particularly in the Borgou department, with 398 new cases identified in the reporting period.

Three deaths were reported during the reporting period. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 46 people. Fatality rate stands at 1.3 per cent whilst the recovery rate is 95.1 per cent, with 3,245 recovered cases.

The majority of people infected by the virus are aged 15 to 45 years old. Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 13.7 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Highlights

4,489,297 million people informed through mass media

854,253 women and children received essential health services

925,144 people benefited from WASH services

48,543 children and adults received psychosocial support