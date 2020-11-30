UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 24 for 1-30 November 2020

Situation overview

As of 26 November 2020, a total of 3,015 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 336,377 tests conducted. 99 new cases were identified in the last week.

There were no new cases of death during the reporting period, the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 43 deaths. Fatality rate stands at 1.4% whilst the recovery rate is 94.2%, with 2,839 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 14.6% of all confirmed cases.

Highlights